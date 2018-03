04.03.2018 09:47  Обновление Tor с устранением уязвимостей и дополнительной защитой от DoS-атак

С оф. сайта (может кому надо):

Relays (and bridges) running 0.3.2.1-alpha through 0.3.2.9 should upgrade.

Directory authorities should upgrade.

Relays (and bridges) running 0.3.3.1-alpha should upgrade.

All other relays (and bridges) may wish to upgrade in order to improve their

resistance to denial-of-service attacks.