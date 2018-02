02.02.2018 23:52  FREE SAS судится с Free Electrons за использование слова Free в названии компании

2.7 , DiabloPC, 00:20, 03/02/2018 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все] [к модератору] + / – FREE SAS, a French telecom operator, known as the owner of the free.fr website, filed a complaint before the District Court of Paris against Free Electrons and its founder Michael Opdenacker for infringing upon 3 trademarks which include the word “free” and on FREE SAS’s rights on its domain name and its company name.