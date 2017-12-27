27.12.2017 11:29  Выпуск панели Dash to Dock 62

|
|
|
|1.13, имя, 13:23, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]
|+1 +/–
|
Оригинал:
Dynamic: the dock transparency is set to either a transparent and an opaque state (customizable by the user) depending on the distance of the windows from the dock: the dock becomes opaque when windows are close or overlaping with the dock.
Переводчик перепутал opaque с transparent.
|
|1.15, botman, 13:52, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]
|+/–
|
Для 3.26.2, я так понимаю, даже не будет отображаться в extensions.gnome.org? Вижу только версию 61.
|
|1.24, mikhailnov, 16:22, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]
|+/–
|
> обеспечена поддержка версий рабочего стола GNOME Shell с 3.18 по 3.26 включительно
Почему они постоянно ломают API?
|