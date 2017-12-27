The OpenNET Project / Index page

27.12.2017 11:29  Выпуск панели Dash to Dock 62

Представлен релиз панели Dash to Dock 62, которая выполнена в виде расширения к оболочке GNOME Shell. На основе Dash to Dock построена панель Ubuntu Dock, которая поставляется в составе Ubuntu 17.10 вместо оболочки Unity. Ubuntu Dock главным образом отличается настройками по умолчанию и необходимостью использования иного имени для организации обновления с учётом специфики поставки через основной репозиторий Ubuntu, а разработка функциональных изменений производится в рамках основного проекта Dash to Dock.

В Dash to Dock 62 обеспечена поддержка версий рабочего стола GNOME Shell с 3.18 по 3.26 включительно. Добавлена поддержка API вывода дополнительной информации на ярлыках, совместимое с Ubuntu Unity Launcher API. На базе данного API реализованы мини-значки для постоянного отображения полезной информации (например, число открытых вкладок в браузере) и индикаторы прогресса выполнения операции. Также добавлена поддержка функции динамического изменения прозрачности фона панели - в обычных условиях панель прозрачна, но становится непрозрачной при касания панели края окна или перекрытии панели окном. Указанные возможности ранее были предложены пользователям Ubuntu 17.10 и теперь перенесены в основной проект.

Дополнение: Поддержка Launcher API была реализована в рамках проекта Ubuntu Dock, для использования внутри дистрибутива Ubuntu. Для корректной работы уведомлений в других дистрибутивах, например для приложений Telegram и Chromium, потребуется установка значения XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP=Unity, а для Mailspring установка плагина, добавляющего поддержку Launcher API.

  • 1.1, Аноним, 11:38, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]
    		• +/
    А почему в на опеннете всего две статьи о Dash to Dock про релизы v 61 и v 6... весь текст скрыт [показать]
     
     
  • 2.2, Аноним, 11:45, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все] [показать ветку]  
    		• +1 +/
    нашел чему удивляться
    http://www.greenwoodsoftware.com/less/
     
  • 2.5, Аноним, 12:03, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все] [показать ветку]  
    		• +/
    Про GnuCash вообще не одной новости не было, а она с 1998 года выпускается.
     
     
  • 3.6, Аноним, 12:19, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +/
    У GnuCash последний значительный выпуск 2 6 0 был в 2013 году, с тех пор только ... весь текст скрыт [показать]
     
     
  • 4.11, Аноним, 12:33, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +/
    Вы не правы, уже выходили 2 7 0 2 7 1 2 7 2 они хоть и экспериментальные пока... весь текст скрыт [показать]
     
     
  • 5.31, Аноним, 19:16, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все]     [к модератору]  
    		• +/
    Для ведения экспериментального бухгалтерского учёта ФНС Что-то нам ничего не п... весь текст скрыт [показать]
     
  • 3.22, A.Stahl, 16:09, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +/
    >не одной

    ни одной

     
     
  • 4.23, Аноним, 16:09, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +/
    Спасибо ;)
     
  • 1.12, Аноним, 12:56, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +/
    В Гноме уведомления во многих приложениях слаться не будут Эта фича была реализ... весь текст скрыт [показать]
     
  • 1.13, имя, 13:23, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +1 +/
    Оригинал:
    Dynamic: the dock transparency is set to either a transparent and an opaque state (customizable by the user) depending on the distance of the windows from the dock: the dock becomes opaque when windows are close or overlaping with the dock.

    Переводчик перепутал opaque с transparent.

     
  • 1.14, Аноним, 13:48, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• –1 +/
    По картинке прям как macOS.
     
     
  • 2.32, Аноним, 19:18, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все] [показать ветку]    [к модератору]  
    		• +/
    Как вы себе издалека её представляете.
     
  • 1.15, botman, 13:52, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +/
    Для 3.26.2, я так понимаю, даже не будет отображаться в extensions.gnome.org? Вижу только версию 61.
     
     
  • 2.21, Аноним, 15:56, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все] [показать ветку]  
    		• +/
    Обновления поставляются итерациями в одно время
     
     
  • 3.30, botman, 19:01, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все]    [к модератору]  
    		• +/
    Другие обновления там были, поэтому не знаю насколько оно будет растянуто по времени для сайта и репов, если это не убунту.
     
  • 1.17, Аноним, 14:20, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +/
    Лучше бы добавили возможность прилеплять файлы и папки как в Plank Некоторые пр... весь текст скрыт [показать]
     
     
  • 2.19, Аноним, 15:15, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все] [показать ветку]  
    		• +2 +/
    Для всех предложений есть Issue на GitHub
     
  • 1.24, mikhailnov, 16:22, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +/
    > обеспечена поддержка версий рабочего стола GNOME Shell с 3.18 по 3.26 включительно

    Почему они постоянно ломают API?

     
  • 1.25, Вы забыли заполнить поле Name, 16:55, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]  
    		• +/
    Одного не понимаю: зачем там js? Притом не последний страндарт (с arrow function, классами, let и const), а ecmascript 5. Лучше бы писали на С или Vala.
     
     
  • 2.29, Анончик, 18:45, 27/12/2017 [^] [ответить] [смотреть все] [показать ветку]    [к модератору]  
    		• +/
    Или сразу на асме, чтоб не тормозило.
     
  • 1.28, Аноним, 17:46, 27/12/2017 [ответить] [смотреть все]     [к модератору]  
    		• –1 +/
    Надеюсь, в бубунтуевском гном будет периодически что-то падать из-за неё Иначе,... весь текст скрыт [показать]
     

