24.11.2017 09:46  Обновление VirtualBox 5.2.2

> Дожили, народ уже крысу (xfce) не узнает!

Так ведь есть, на кого равняться :)



https://trac.transmissionbt.com/ticket/3685

> Don't use a notification area icon in GNOME 3

> Reported by: mccann

...

charles:

> Removing it altogether, as you suggest, will hurt XFCE users.

mccann:

> I guess you have to decide if you are a GNOME app, an Ubuntu app, or an XFCE app unfortunately.

> I'm sorry that this is the case but it wasn't GNOME's fault that Ubuntu has started this fork.

>[B] And I have no idea what XFCE is or does sorry.[/B]