01.09.2017 11:22  Релиз языка программирования Rust 1.20

>не могущих в плюсы. Ну, ничего-ничего-ничего[I]! ---"So if you don’t like what I’m saying about about C++, go become an expert at a better language (I recommend Lisp), and then you’ll be armed to disagree with me. You won’t, though. I’ll have tricked you. You won’t like C++ anymore, and you might be irked that I tricked you into disliking your ex-favorite language. So maybe you’d better just forget about all this. C++ is great. Really. It’s just ducky. Forget what I said about it. It’s fine."[/I]