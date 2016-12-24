23.12.2016 23:52  Выпуск языка программирования Python 3.6

После 15 месяцев разработки представлен значительный релиз языка программирования Python 3.6.
Среди добавленных новшеств:
>>> name = "Fred"
>>> f"He said his name is {name}."
'He said his name is Fred.'
>>> width = 10
>>> precision = 4
>>> value = decimal.Decimal("12.34567")
>>> f"result: {value:{width}.{precision}}" # nested fields
'result: 12.35'
primes: List[int] = []
captain: str # Note: no initial value!
class Starship:
stats: Dict[str, int] = {}
async def ticker(delay, to):
"""Yield numbers from 0 to *to* every *delay* seconds."""
for i in range(to):
yield i
await asyncio.sleep(delay)
result = [i async for i in aiter() if i % 2]
result = [await fun() for fun in funcs if await condition()]
>>> import pathlib
>>> with open(pathlib.Path("README")) as f:
... contents = f.read()
или для второго питона
"He said his name is %s." % name
То, что ты любишь боль, не обязывает других ни к чему
> даже вроде меньше места занимает хотябы визуально
Серьезно?
Ужас. Что я только что прочитал? Ни в зуб ногой... а порассуждать своим пустым котелком любитель я смотрю.
Лучше всего стандартный разделитель "штрих" использовать.
1'000'000'000
Который вводится если нажать шифт и ту клавишу, что у тебя на клавиатуре в цифровом ряду самым первым слева, ошибочно отмеченная как "Ё".
> The order-preserving aspect of this new implementation is considered an implementation detail and should not be relied upon (this may change in the future, but it is desired to have this new dict implementation in the language for a few releases before changing the language spec to mandate order-preserving semantics for all current and future Python implementations; this also helps preserve backwards-compatibility with older versions of the language where random iteration order is still in effect, e.g. Python 3.5).
https://docs.python.org/3.6/whatsnew/3.6.html#new-dict-implementation
Были-то они давно, только вот кто-то делал методы через прототип, кто-то через конструктор, кто-то смешивал (приватные в конструктор, публичные в прототип). Реализации наследования, опять же, везде разные были.
С введением этого "сахара" все стали делать однообразно, разве что модификаторов доступа не хватает